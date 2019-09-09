New Delhi: After closure to the drama surrounding the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday said that his state has taken the decision to call for NRC listing.

On the sidelines of the North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) conclave in Guwahati, CM Singh said that the state government has already approved a resolution for NRC in Manipur and they will approach the Centre for the same.

“We need a National Register of Citizens (NRC) in many states of the North-East. Manipur Cabinet has already taken the decision to have NRC in the state,” he said.

Supporting the Centre’s view against all illegal immigrants, the Chief Minister said, “That is a very clear message” and the central government will implement it under the supervision of Supreme Court.

“It will be done through the central government. Assam is doing it under the supervision of the Supreme Court. So we are requesting the central government and it will be done by them,” he said.

Earlier at the NEDA conclave, Union Home Minister Amit Shah clarified the Centre’s intention to expel all the illegal immigrants from the entire country and not just from Assam.

The final list of NRC that was published on August 31 excluded over 19 lakh people and included a total of 3,11,21,004 people.