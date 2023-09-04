Manipur CM N Biren Singh Files FIR Against Editors Guild Of India

N Biren Singh on Monday registered an FIR against the president and three members of the Editors Guild of India (EGI) accusing them of trying to “create more clashes in the strife-torn state”.

Manipur CM Files FIR Against Editors Guild: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday registered an FIR against the president and three members of the Editors Guild of India (EGI) accusing them of trying to “create more clashes in the strife-torn state”. Talking to reporters Singh said that the state government has registered the FIR against the President of the Editors Guild Seema Mustafa, and three members, Seema Guha, Bharat Bhushan, and Sanjay Kapoor. Biren Singh accused them of trying to “provoke clashes in the state”.

Editors Guild of India Came To An Incorrect Conclusion – Biren Singh

The CM added that the fact-finding committee members of the Editors Guild of India did not meet representatives from both communities (Meiteis and Kukis) and came to an ‘incorrect conclusion.’

He said, “I give a warning to the members of the Editors Guild. Who constituted them? If you want to do something, then do visit the spot, see the ground reality, meet the representatives of all communities and then publish what you found. Otherwise, meeting some sections only and coming to a conclusion is highly condemnable.”

“The EGI published a totally one-sided report without understanding the complexity of the crisis faced by Manipur, the background and the history of the state at a time when many have been killed and left homeless,” said Singh.

Editors Guild Criticised ‘One-Sided Reporting’ By Some Media Outlets

The Editors Guild in a report published last week had critiqued media coverage out of Manipur, a state which has seen ethnic clashes for the last four months. It has criticised one-sided reporting by some media outlets, slammed the internet ban as being detrimental to press reporting, and claimed there were indications that the state leadership had turned partisan during the conflict period.

The fact-finding committee of EGI visited the state between August 7 and 10 to study media reportage on the ethnic violence.

Media In Manipur Was Playing Partisan Role, Said EGI

The EGI in its report published on Saturday said it received several representations that the media in Manipur was playing a partisan role in the ongoing ethnic conflict between the Meitei and Kuki-Chin communities.

“There are clear indications that the leadership of the state became partisan during the conflict. It should have avoided taking sides in the ethnic conflict but it failed to do its duty as a democratic government which should have represented the entire state,” the report said.

In normal circumstances, reports filed by journalists are cross-checked and monitored by their editors or chiefs of bureaus from the local administration, police, and security forces, but this was not possible during the conflict.

Press Club Of India Condemns Lodging Of FIR

Press Club of India on Monday late afternoon issued a statement and shared it via its X handle: “Press Club of India strongly condemns lodging of a police case against 3 members of a fact-finding committee of the Editors Guild of India and its president on the media coverage of the ethnic clash and violence in Manipur. We demand that the FIR against EGI president and 3 members be withdrawn immediately.”

Press Club of India strongly condemns lodging of a police case against 3 members of a fact-finding committee of the Editors Guild of India and its president on the media coverage of the ethnic clash and violence in Manipur. pic.twitter.com/s4ZdokGOXo — Press Club of India (@PCITweets) September 4, 2023

We demand that the FIR against EGI president and 3 members be withdrawn immediately — Press Club of India (@PCITweets) September 4, 2023

The Editors’ Guild members were booked under various sections of the IPC including 153A (promoting enmity between two communities), 200 (using false declaration as true), 298 (deliberate intent to wound religious feelings), and under provisions of the Information Technology Act and Press Council Act.

(With PTI inputs)

