Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The chief minister requested all who came in close contact with him in the last few days to get themselves tested.

Taking to Facebook, the chief minister said, "Friends, I have tested COVID positive today after having some symptoms…I am fine at the moment."

The chief minister is undergoing home isolation, a health department official said.