Manipur Continues To Witness Violence; Over 13,000 Rescued So Far By Army | Top Developments

Manipur Violence: Intermittent gunfights between militant groups and security forces were reported in the morning hours from various hill districts in Manipur.

Over 600 people from violence-hit areas of Manipur fled to neighbouring Assam's Cachar district till Friday. Photo PTI

Manipur Violence Latest Update: Indian Army on Friday said Imphal East and West districts in the past 12 hours witnessed sporadic incidents of arson and attempts by inimical elements to establish blockades. “However, the situation was controlled by a firm and synergised response,” a Defence official told PTI.

The Imphal Valley in Manipur which remained peaceful for most of Friday witnessed sporadic clashes later in the day as more security forces were rushed in from other states by road and air to calm down a state which had witnessed bloody ethnic rioting over the last 48 hours.

13,000 people were rescued so far

A Defence spokesperson said a total of 13,000 people were rescued and shifted to safe shelters, some in army camps as the army brought Churachandpur, Moreh, Kakching and Kangpokpi districts under its “firm control”.

Intermittent gunfights between militant groups and security forces were also reported in the morning hours from various hill districts surrounding the valley, but a wary peace seems to be reigning there since.

Multiple sources told PTI that the fighting between communities had left several scores of people dead and nearly a hundred injured. However, the police were unwilling to confirm this.

Altogether 36 bodies, stated to be victims of the clashes, were brought to the morgue of the Regional Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) morgue in Imphal West district, sources in the hospital said on Friday night.

The bodies were brought from districts such as Imphal East and West, Churachandpur and Bishenpur.

Many people with bullet injuries are also being treated at RIMS and Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences.

The exchanges of fire between militant groups, who have involved themselves in the ethnic clashes in the state, and security forces were reported at Kangvai in Churachandpur district, western hill range of Phougakchao in adjoining Bishnupur district and Dolaithabi and Pukhao in Imphal East district, a senior police officer said.

10,000 soldiers from Army, Assam Rifles deployed

Nearly 10,000 soldiers from the Army and the Assam Rifles have been deployed in the state which was rocked by clashes since Wednesday between the Meitei community, which mainly live in Imphal Valley, and Naga and Kuki tribals who are inhabitants of the hill districts.

“Total of approximately 13,000 civilians have been rescued and are currently staying in various ad-hoc boarding facilities specifically created for the purpose within Company Operating Bases & Military Garrisons,” the defence official said.

Amit Shah reviews situation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the situation in Manipur with Chief Minister N Biren Singh and top officials, even as the Centre dispatched additional security forces and anti-riot vehicles to maintain peace there.

Around 1,000 more central paramilitary personnel with anti-riot vehicles reached Manipur on Friday, sources said.

Trains to Manipur cancelled

Trains to Manipur have been cancelled with immediate effect on Friday due to the prevailing in the state, a Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) spokesperson said.

Manipur issues ‘shoot at sight’ orders

The Manipur government has given “shoot at sight” orders to contain the violence and Chief Minister N Biren Singh has said the violence was a result of “misunderstanding” in the society and that his administration was taking all measures to bring the situation under control.

Over 600 people flee to Assam

Over 600 people from violence-hit areas of Manipur fled to neighbouring Assam’s Cachar district till Friday. People of different ethnicities have crossed the inter-state border, and taken shelter at Lakhinagar panchayat area of the district, officials said.

Cachar’s Deputy Commissioner Rohan Jha said the district administration has made arrangements for those coming from the neighbouring state, and all necessary help will be provided to them.

(With inputs from PTI)

