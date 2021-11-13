New Delhi: A Colonel of the Indian Army, his wife and eight-year-old son, and four Assam Rifles soldiers were killed in an attack in Manipur’s Churachandpur on Saturday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said. Colonel Viplav Tripathi was the Commanding Officer of the 46 Assam Rifles. The officials said four others sustained injuries in the attack that took place around 3 km from Deheng locality.Also Read - Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: AAP Announces First List of Its Candidates | Details Here

Describing it as a “cowardly” attack, Singh said its perpetrators will be brought to justice soon. “The cowardly attack on an Assam Rifles convoy in Churachandpur, Manipur is extremely painful and condemnable. The nation has lost 5 brave soldiers including CO 46 AR and two family members,” he tweeted. “My condolences to the bereaved families. The perpetrators will be brought to justice soon,” Singh said. Also Read - Ayushman CAPF Healthcare Scheme Now Extended Pan-India; To Benefit Over 30 Lakh Personnel

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said the state forces and paramilitary troops are already on their job to track down the militants. “The perpetrators will be brought to justice,” the chief minister said on Twitter. Also Read - Gandhi-Savarkar Row: Don't Think Mahatma Gandhi is Father of Nation, Says Veer Savarkar's Grandson | WATCH

(With inputs from agency)