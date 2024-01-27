Manipur Crisis: One Village Volunteer Killed, 4 Injured In Gunfight Between Imphal East And Kangpokpi

Armed cadres of rival groups engaged in a fierce clash in Satang village, said the police sources.

Manipur has been rocked by ethnic strife since May last year. (File)

Manipur Crisis: In the ongoing cycle of violence in the North-Eastern state of Manipur, one village volunteer was killed while four others were injured during a gunfight between two armed groups on Saturday, said the police.

The gun battle broke out between Imphal East and Kangpokpi districts after armed cadres of rival groups engaged in a fierce clash in Satang village, said the police sources adding that the fighting groups retreated after security forces rushed to the hilly area.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital in Imphal.

One of the injured suffered a splinter injury on his face, while another was hit on the thigh, a police officer said.

Over 250 people have been killed and several hundred injured since the ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3 last year after a Tribal Solidarity March was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

There are reports that Article 355 has been imposed in the ethnic-strife-torn state which will authorise the Centre to take over the law and order apparatus of the state without the need to dismiss the elected government.

However, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh did not say anything on the report. Talking to reporters after the Republic Day event in the state capital Imphal, CM Biren kept his silence on the issue when asked about the reports.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals, Nagas and Kukis, constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.

Last week, at least four people, including a man and his son, were killed in separate incidents in Manipur. Reportedly, the four people, all Meiteis, were killed by armed miscreants at Ningthong Kha Khunou on 18 January while they were tilling a farm. Incidents of violence took place in the state after unidentified armed assailants fired at security forces in Manipur’s Thoubal district on the night of 17 January, leading to three BSF personnel sustaining bullet injuries.

In a separate incident, village volunteer Thiyam Somen, 54, was also gunned down by armed cadres of the rival community in the same district on Thursday. Another village volunteer Takhellambam Manoranjan, 26, a meitei was killed and another volunteer, Mangshatabam Wanglen sustained bullet wounds in a gunfight between two warring communities at Kangchup in Imphal West district bordering Kangpokpi district on Wednesday night.

Manipur has been rocked by ethnic strife since May last year after violent clashes broke out on May 3 after a Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

(With agency inputs)

