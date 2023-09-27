Home

News

Entire Manipur Declared As ‘Disturbed Area’, AFSPA Extended For 6 Months

Entire Manipur Declared As ‘Disturbed Area’, AFSPA Extended For 6 Months

The entire state of Manipur was on Wednesday declared as a "Disturbed Area" following a fresh round of violence that rocked the state after the killing of two students.

Fresh protests rocked Manipur after the killing of two students. (Screengrab)

New Delhi: The Manipur government of Wednesday declared the entire northeastern state as a ‘Disturbed Area’ barring areas falling under the jurisdiction of 19 specific police stations even as the stringent Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) was extended for 6 more months after fresh protests rocked Imphal on Tuesday following the abduction and killing of two students.

Trending Now

“Governor of Manipur hereby accords approval to declare the entire state of Manipur excluding the areas falling under the jurisdiction of 19 police stations…as ‘Disturbed Area’ for a period of six months with effect from October 1, 2023,” an official notification issued today stated.

You may like to read

19 Police Stations exempted

The 19 police stations mainly comprising areas in the Imphal valley have been kept out of the purview of the Disturbed Areas Act, These are Imphal, Lamphel, City, Singjamei, Sekmai, Lamsang, Pastol, Wangoi, Porompat, Heingagng, Lamlai, Iribung, Leimakhong, Thoubal, Bishnupur, Nambol, Moirang, Kakchin and Jirbam.

As per the notification the “violent activities of various extremist/insurgent groups warrant the use of the Armed Forces in aid of civil administration in the entire state of Manipur and in view of the overall law and order situation in the state and the capability of the state machinery, the state government has decided to maintain the status quo on the present disturbed area status.”

Fresh protests

On Tuesday, massive protests by student groups erupted in Manipur capital Imphal against the kidnapping and killing of two students. The protests were triggered after visuals of the slain students’ bodies surfaced on social media platforms.

At least 46 protesters sustained injuries as the protesting students clashed with the police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Manipur Police, CRPF and RAF personnel were seen deployed in strength throughout Imphal Valley in anticipation of possible violence.

Young men and women were seen shouting slogans as they marched in from various places, many of them holding placards protesting the killing of two students who had gone missing in July and pictures of whose dead bodies have surfaced recently sparking outrage.

“We are holding a peaceful protest against the kidnapping and killing of fellow students and we have asked everyone to wear black badges as a mark of protest,” Thokchom Khogendro Singh, a student leader told news agency PTI.

Police officials said they are “keeping track of the situation”.

The state government has declared a holiday for schools on September 27 and 29 in view of the prevailing law and order situation, with September 28 being a public holiday in view of Milad Un-Nabi (Prophet Muhammad’s birthday).

The Manipur violence

More than 175 people have been killed and several hundred injured since ethnic clashes broke out in the northeastern state on May 3, when a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status. Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal valley, while tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES