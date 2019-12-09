New Delhi: Manipur Governor Dr Najma Heptulla on Monday declared a holiday for all government offices and educational institutions as Home Minister Amit Shah announced Inner Line Permit (ILP) system to be implemented in the state, thereby exempting it from provisions of the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

Amid a high-tension debate on the contentious bill in the Parliament, BJP president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had assured Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh that the permit will be introduced in the state.

Hours prior to the announcement, CM Singh had urged people to thank the central government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for its initiative “to protect the indigenous communities” of the state.

“Our constant apprehension that influx of outsiders will marginalise the indigenous communities has now been put to rest,” Singh had said.

The ILP system – a travel document by the government that allows an inward travel of an Indian citizen from other places into a ‘protected area’ for a limited period – is already applicable in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura, along with pockets of Assam.

Meanwhile, CM Biren Singh hoped that with the implementation of the travel permit, the ongoing protests over the Centre’s revision of the Citizenship Act will subside.

Shah, on Monday, tabled the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019, affirming that the Bill will not do injustice to anyone and there is no political agenda behind bringing the Bill to the house.

The Bill has received immense slack from several opposition parties who protested it alleging a sense of discrimination and division in the country.