Manipur Election 2022 Phase 1 LIVE: Polling for the first phase of Manipur Assembly elections is all set to begin from 7 am on Monday, February 28 in 38 constituencies spread across five districts including Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Churachandpur, and Kangpokpi. A total of 173 candidates, including 15 females, are in the fray for the first phase of polls. Voting will begin at 7 am and will continue till 4 pm. The voters who are COVID positive or are under quarantine will be allowed to vote at the last hour, between 3 pm to 4 pm. In the first phase, 12,22,713 voters including 6,29,276 women electorates would decide the fate of 173 candidates, including 15 women. Election Officials said that a large contingent of Central Armed Police Forces personnel have been deployed in all the 38 poll-bound Assembly constituencies while the 9,895 polling personnel have already reached their designated 1,721 polling stations.Also Read - Manipur Assembly Election 2022: 38 Seats To Go to Polls in First Phase Today | Full List Here

