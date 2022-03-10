Manipur Assembly Election 2022: Chief Minister N Biren has registered a landslide victory in the recently concluded Manipur Assembly Elections. According to the latest update, Singh defected Congress’ Pangeijam Saratchandra Singh with over 18271 votes. Biren Singh polled 24814 votes, while his nearest rival Pangeijam Saratchandra Singh polled 6543 votes, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).Also Read - Goa Election Result 2022: CM Pramod Sawant Says BJP Will Form Govt With MGP & Independents

While addressing the media, Singh said, “We’ll take time to stake a claim to form govt, let the results be out. Our national leaders will decide on CM face, we’ll focus on PM Modi’s mantra of inclusive development.” Meanwhile, Usham Deben Singh defeated Congress rival Md Fajur Rahman by a slender margin of 50 votes in the Wabgai constituency, election officials said on Thursday. Also Read - Manipur Assembly Election Result 2022 Live: CM Biren Singh Wins From Heingang Seat, Ibobi Singh Leads From Thoubal

The Janata Dal (United), which is ahead in three seats, also opened its account, winning the Tipaimukh constituency, as its nominee N Sanate got the better of his nearest BJP rival and former minister Chaltolien Amo by a margin of 1,249 votes. Also Read - Ayodhya, Dariyabad, Rudauli, Milkipur, Bikapur Election Result LIVE: Amit Singh Chauhan (BJP) Leads in Bikapur