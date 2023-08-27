Home

‘Hope Kukis Will Accept’: Manipur Govt Proposes Greater Autonomy For Hill Area Councils

Ethnic Violence in Manipur has been going on between the Kuki and Meitei Communities for a few months to restore peace, the state government has proposed greater autonomy for hill area councils; this step is being taken to please the Kukis.

Manipur Violence

New Delhi: Manipur Ethnic Violence between the Kuki Tribes and the Meitei Tribes has been going on since May this year and the people of the state have had to bear dire consquences. In an attempt to restore peace in the state and find a midway political solution to the ongoing conflict, the state government has offered to the Centre, greater autonomy for hill area councils; this step is being taken to please the Kukis because since the beginning of this conflict, the community has been asking for separate administration for themselves.

Manipur Govt Proposes Greater Autonomy For Hill Area Councils To Assuage Kukis

“Separate administration, in whatever form the Kukis are demanding, is not acceptable to the government or the rest of the population in the state. However, we are ready to address the concerns of the hill tribes. We have proposed that the autonomy of the hill councils can be increased giving them greater freedom and control in the administration of hill regions. We hope Kukis will accept the offer and end the conflict,” a source close to Manipur CM N Biren Singh told The Indian Express.

Representative of both the conflicting communities have been meeting the Ministry of Home Affairs in a bid to find a midway and end the conflict; it has been reported that more than 12 sessions have been held with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah since the onset of the conflict, with him also being part of some.

Kukis Might Not Accept The State’s Proposal: Sources In Centre

Sources in the Central Government believe that in all probability, the Kukis will not accept the proposal being put forth by the Manipur Government because they are very keen on their demand for a separate administration. The source has added that this proposal might be accepted only after peace has been established in the state for a prolonged period and there are many other old issues which need to addressed and solved in order to resolve the hill-valley divide.

Committee Constituted By The State Government

Apart from the deliberations taking place with the governments, a committee of five members has also been constituted by the government of Manipur; this committee includes three Naga and two Pangals (Meitei Muslims) and its presiding officer is BJP MLA and Hill Area Committee (HAC) Chairman Dinganglun Gangnei. The committee’s objective is to talk to both the communities and find a solution to their problems.

