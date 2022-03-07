Manipur Zee Exit Polls LIVE Updates: As assembly elections in five states come to end on Monday evening, the curiosity for results is growing manifold. While the actual results would be known only on Thursday, March 10, India.com brings you a glimpse into what could be in store in the EVMs for now.Also Read - Punjab Exit Poll Results LIVE Updates: Stay Tuned For The Biggest Predictions On Zee

India.com will bring you the Zee Exit Polls for Manipur Assembly Elections after the end of the final phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh today. As per Election Commission orders, exit polls findings can be published only after the completion of voting in all states, i.e., 6.30 pm. We would like to remind our readers that these are not actual results and exit polls always have a margin of error. Also Read - Uttarakhand Exit Poll Results Live Updates: Stay Tuned For The Biggest Predictions on Zee

The Zee News Opinion Poll had projected the BJP to win Manipur assembly polls with 33-37 seats, while the Congress was projected to win only 13-17 seats. Let us remind our readers that Zee News had teamed up with DesignBoxed to check the pulse of voters before the polls in the state. The Zee News-DesignBoxed would also emphasize that despite all precautions taken during the sample survey, a margin of +/-4% is always a possibility if we take into account the respondents’ deviation from the sample. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Manipur Exit Poll Results here. Also Read - Manipur Elections Highlights: Amid Poll-Related Violence, 76.04% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 5PM

Live Updates

  • 5:15 PM IST

    Development, militancy, illegal trade of drugs, repeal of the AFSPA, women’s empowerment, rising unemployment and corruption are the main issues highlighted by the political parties in their campaign.

  • 5:10 PM IST

    Sarma said that the Ministers from the NPP were earlier chosen in the Manipur government because of the BJP. “The NPP has no government at the Centre. Why would you go to the central government through the NPP. If you install a BJP government in Manipur, then you would be able to go directly…” Sarma had said.

  • 5:09 PM IST

    During the election campaign, in a series of scathing attacks, Assam Chief Minister and BJP’s top strategist in the Northeast region Himanta Biswa Sarma mocked ally, NPP, saying no one in India knows the party and voting for its candidates in Manipur elections would be fruitless as the party has “no value”.

  • 5:08 PM IST

    Sushanta Talukdar, a renowned political commentator in the Northeast region and a celebrity writer, said: “With the dwindling relations between the BJP and its allies in the Northeastern states, specially the NPF and NPP, there is bound to be a serious electoral ramification in the near future especially during the Assembly elections in Meghalaya and Nagaland in early next year.”

  • 5:06 PM IST

    The NPP, a national party, NPF, NDPP led by Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and many other regional and state parties are the allies of the BJP-led anti-Congress alliance of regional parties — North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), the Northeast unit of the National Democratic Alliance at the center. Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma Sarma is the convener of the NEDA.

  • 5:05 PM IST

    Headed by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, the NPP is the dominant party of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government, in which with two MLAs the BJP is the partner. The NPF with 25 MLAs is a major ally of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) led India’s first all party and opposition less government in Nagaland. With 21 members Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and BJP with 12 MLAs, are the two important constituents of the UDA.

  • 5:04 PM IST

    Political pundits have observed that the outcome of the Manipur Assembly elections would be an important ramification in Meghalaya and Nagaland, the two Northeastern states along with Tripura would go to the Assembly polls early next year.

  • 4:25 PM IST

    Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh contested from his traditional home seat, Heingang constituency in Imphal East. Notably, he is seeking the fifth term in the state.

  • 4:25 PM IST

    The first phase on 28 February recorded a voter turnout of over 88% while the second phase held on March 5 witnessed a turnout of 76.04%.

  • 4:25 PM IST

    Assembly elections in Manipur were held in two phases for 60 seats.