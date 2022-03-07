Manipur Zee Exit Polls LIVE Updates: India.Com brings you the Zee Exit Polls for Manipur Assembly Elections 2022 after the end of the final phase of polling today in Uttar Pradesh. While the actual results would be known only on Thursday, March 10, India.com brings you a glimpse into what could be in store in the EVMs for now. Readers must note that the exit polls always have a margin of error.Also Read - Punjab Exit Poll Results LIVE Updates: Stay Tuned For The Biggest Predictions On Zee

Here are the LIVE UPDATES on the Manipur Assembly Election 2022 Exit Poll Results by Zee News-DesignBoxed. Also Read - Manipur Elections Highlights: Amid Poll-Related Violence, 76.04% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 5PM