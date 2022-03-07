Manipur Zee Exit Polls LIVE Updates: India.Com brings you the Zee Exit Polls for Manipur Assembly Elections 2022 after the end of the final phase of polling today in Uttar Pradesh. While the actual results would be known only on Thursday, March 10, India.com brings you a glimpse into what could be in store in the EVMs for now. Readers must note that the exit polls always have a margin of error.Also Read - Punjab Exit Poll Results LIVE Updates: Stay Tuned For The Biggest Predictions On Zee

Here are the LIVE UPDATES on the Manipur Assembly Election 2022 Exit Poll Results by Zee News-DesignBoxed.

Also Read - Manipur Election 2022 Highlights: Violence Mars Phase 1 Polls, 78.03% Voter Turnout Recorded As Polling Concludes In 38 Assembly Seats

  • 6:40 PM IST

    Manipur Exit Polls 2022: BJP expected to make a comeback in the northeastern state, will form government on March 10.

  • 6:35 PM IST

    Manipur Exit Polls 2022: BJP is likely to get 32-38 seats, Congress 12-17 and NPF 3-5 in Manipur. NPP can also bag 2-4 seats, while others are expected to get 2-5 seats.

  • 6:31 PM IST

    Manipur Exit Polls 2022: The Zee Exit Poll predicts 39% votes for BJP, 30% for Congress and 9% for NPF.

  • 6:16 PM IST

    BJP will retain power in Manipur: Amit Shah

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday exuded confidence that BJP will retain power in Manipur and added that both governments, at the Centre and State, have worked together in harmony to end the differences between hills and valleys.

  • 5:45 PM IST

    The term of the current Manipur government began on March 20, 2017, and is slated to end on March 19, 2022.

  • 5:15 PM IST

    Development, militancy, illegal trade of drugs, repeal of the AFSPA, women’s empowerment, rising unemployment and corruption are the main issues highlighted by the political parties in their campaign.

  • 5:10 PM IST

    Sarma said that the Ministers from the NPP were earlier chosen in the Manipur government because of the BJP. “The NPP has no government at the Centre. Why would you go to the central government through the NPP. If you install a BJP government in Manipur, then you would be able to go directly…” Sarma had said.

  • 5:09 PM IST

    During the election campaign, in a series of scathing attacks, Assam Chief Minister and BJP’s top strategist in the Northeast region Himanta Biswa Sarma mocked ally, NPP, saying no one in India knows the party and voting for its candidates in Manipur elections would be fruitless as the party has “no value”.

  • 5:08 PM IST

    Sushanta Talukdar, a renowned political commentator in the Northeast region and a celebrity writer, said: “With the dwindling relations between the BJP and its allies in the Northeastern states, specially the NPF and NPP, there is bound to be a serious electoral ramification in the near future especially during the Assembly elections in Meghalaya and Nagaland in early next year.”

  • 5:06 PM IST

    The NPP, a national party, NPF, NDPP led by Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and many other regional and state parties are the allies of the BJP-led anti-Congress alliance of regional parties — North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), the Northeast unit of the National Democratic Alliance at the center. Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma Sarma is the convener of the NEDA.