Manipur Lockdown Extension News: Keeping in mind the rising cases of coronavirus in the state, the Manipur government on Sunday extended the lockdown in the state for another 15 days.

Addressing a press conference, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said the lockdown will be extended in the state from July 1 to 15. Also Read - Coronavirus in Maharashtra: 50 Inmates of Akola District Jail Test Positive, Total 68 Thus Far

However, the chief minister, considering the hardships faced by the public, allowed the inter-district bus services to resume with proper preventive measures and guidelines. The state government said that no other public transport will be allowed to operate in the state in the next 15 days.

We have decided to extend the lockdown in Manipur for another 15 days from 1st-15th July: State Chief Minister N Biren Singh pic.twitter.com/g17Gt63uZi — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2020

During the press conference, the chief minister said that people infected with the virus are mostly from other states including two medical officers from Bishnupur district hospital.

As per updates on Jun 25, the state’s COVID-19 count crossed the 1,000 mark with 86 more people testing positive for the disease.

All 55 fresh cases were reported from worst-hit Tamenglong district, followed by 12 from Ukhrul, four from Kakching, three from Imphal East, two each from Bishnupur, Churachandpur, Kamjong, Senapati and Thoubal districts and one each from Imphal East and Kangpokpi districts.

Meanwhile, 26 people have been cured of the disease and were discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 354. The recovery rate is 33.52 per cent in the state.