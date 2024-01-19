Manipur Violence: 5 Meiteis Killed, 4 BSF Personnel Injured As Ethnic Clash Continues In State

Imphal: At least four people, including a man and his son, were killed in separate incidents in Manipur during the past 24 hours, the police informed. Reportedly, the four people, all Meiteis, were killed by armed miscreants at Ningthong Kha Khunou around 2pm on Thursday while they were tilling a farm. The deceased have been identified as Ningthoujam Nabadeep (40), Oinam Bamonjao (63), Oinam Manitomba (37) and Thiyam Somen (56). Fresh incidents of violence took place in the state after unidentified armed assailants fired at security forces in Manipur’s Thoubal district late on Wednesday night, leading to three BSF personnel sustaining bullet injuries.

According to police officials, “some armed cadres of unidentified groups” attempted to attack the Thoubal district police headquarters late on Wednesday night and fired on the security personnel, who repulsed the attack. “Security forces repelled them using the minimum necessary force. Further, the mob attempted to breach Thoubal police headquarters, prompting the security forces to use force. Armed miscreants from among the mob fired with live rounds. As a result, three personnel from BSF sustained bullet injuries,” a police statement said. Of the three BSF personnel, two were Assistant Sub-Inspectors Sobram Singh and Ramji and the third one was identified as Constable Gourav Kumar.

The causalities in the northeastern state due to persisting violence has meanwhile reached six in the last two days including two police commandos who were killed in separate districts of the state since Wednesday. Two Manipur police commandos were killed and six others injured in the Moreh area. Manipur Police took to X and said that in the early hours, armed militants attacked on a state police team, killing two commandos — Somorjit Meetei and Takhellambam Sieleshwor Singh.

In a separate incident, village volunteer Thiyam Somen, 54, was also gunned down by armed cadres of the rival community in the same district on Thursday. Another village volunteer Takhellambam Manoranjan, 26, a meitei was killed and another volunteer, Mangshatabam Wanglen sustained bullet wounds in a gunfight between two warring communities at Kangchup in Imphal West district bordering Kangpokpi district on Wednesday night.

In view of the incidents of violence, since Wednesday, tension runs high in Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Bishnupur, Kangpokpi, and Tengnoupal districts. Additional security forces were deployed in all the trouble-torn districts.

Manipur has been rocked by ethnic violence since May last year and over 180 people were killed. The violence erupted on May 3 after a Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

