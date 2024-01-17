Manipur: Fresh Violence Erupts Between Security Forces, Kuki Militants In Moren; Commando, Woman Killed

Since Wednesday morning, there have been intense exchanges of gunfire between the security forces and suspected militants at three separate locations in bordering Moreh areas.

Fresh Violence Erupts Between Security Forces, Kuki Militants In Moren; Police Commando, Woman Killed

Imphal: In a tragic incident along the Myanmar border in Manipur’s Moreh, a Manipur Police commando lost his life, while three others sustained injuries during an attack by suspected Kuki militants in the border town of Moreh in Tengnoupal district. The injured security personnel were being transported to the hospital for medical treatment when a confrontation broke out with some tribal individuals, including women. One tribal woman lost her life in the clash and several others suffered injuries in Moreh, which is situated 110 km from Imphal, the capital of Manipur.

Trending Now

According to police officials in Imphal, during a search operation conducted by security forces in different vehicles to apprehend the militants, Wangkhem Somorjit, a police commando from Malom areas in Imphal West district, was killed. Three other security personnel sustained injuries as a result of the militant attack.

You may like to read

Since Wednesday morning, there have been intense exchanges of gunfire between the security forces and suspected militants at three separate locations in bordering Moreh areas. Furthermore, the militants resorted to firing Rocket-Propelled Grenade shells at the security forces.

Tension runs high in the bordering areas as additional security forces, including Assam Rifles, have rushed to quell the situation. The district administration has imposed a total curfew in the trouble-torn Tengnoupal district to prevent any further violence.

“Following inputs of likelihood of breach of peace, disturbance of public tranquillity and grave danger to human lives and property within the revenue jurisdiction of Tengnoupal district the total curfew was imposed in the district,” a notification said.

The decision to impose a curfew was made following inputs of a likelihood of breach of peace, disturbance of public tranquility, and grave danger to human lives and property within the revenue jurisdiction of Tengnoupal district.

Moreh, a major trading town on the India-Myanmar border, has been at the center of recent unrest. In a significant development, a leader of the ruling BJP, Hemkholal Mate, and a former soldier of the Army, Philip Khaikholal Khongsai, were arrested in connection with the killing of a Sub-Divisional police officer, Chingtham Anand Kumar, in October last year.

The arrests have sparked demands for their release from the tribal community in Moreh. Simultaneously, widespread protests have erupted in Imphal valley, with people demanding that the case be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and that the detainees be given exemplary punishment. The situation in Moreh has been tense since December 30, with several incidents of attacks on Manipur Police commandos and a Border Security Force (BSF) trooper by suspected Kuki militants. These attacks have left at least 10 Manipur Police commandos and one BSF trooper injured.

Moreh, located just four kilometers west of Myanmar’s largest border town Tamu and 110 kilometers south of Imphal, has been a place of peace and harmony for people from various communities. The Kuki, Meitei, Naga, Tamil, Pangal (Muslim), Gorkha, Sikh, and other communities have been residing in Moreh for decades.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.