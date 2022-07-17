New Delhi: La. Ganesan, Governor of Manipur was appointed by President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday to discharge the functions of the Governor of West Bengal, in addition to his own duties from the date he assumes charge, until regular arrangements.Also Read - Vice Presidential Election 2022: Margaret Alva Is Opposition's Choice For Vice President, Says Sharad Pawar

This comes after President Kovind accepted the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar as Governor of West Bengal, who is now the NDA's candidate for the vice-president's post.