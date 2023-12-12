Manipur Govt To Provide Rs 6000 Annual Assistance To Women Aged 40 Years And Above, Confirms CM Singh

Manipur CM N Biren Singh said the state government will provide Rs 500 per month to the women of 40 years+ age to help them in the management of their family needs.

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has announced an annual financial assistance of Rs 6,000 for women of the state agenda 40 years and above. Talking to news agency ANI, he said the state government will provide Rs 500 per month to the women of 40 years+ age to help them in the management of their family needs.

“We are going to provide Rs 500 to women aged 40 and above. Many schemes have been launched by the state government but part of the women’s section has been left out mainly from the 40 years to the 60 years, even though we are covering 40 years and above,” he said.

#WATCH | Imphal: Manipur CM N Biren Singh says, “We are going to provide Rs 500 to women aged 40 and above. Many schemes have been launched by the state government but part of the women’s section has been left out mainly from the 40 years to the 60 years, even though we are… pic.twitter.com/3m4UVVyXPt — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2023

