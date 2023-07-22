Home

Manipur Horror: 2 Women Abducted, Gang-Raped And Murdered On Same Day Of Infamous Disrobing Video

The two victims, aged 21 and 24, were residents of Kangpokpi district of Manipur and used to work at a carwash facility in state capital Imphal.

Women shout slogans as they take part in a demonstration against ongoing ethnic violence in India's north-eastern state of Manipur, in Imphal on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: Two tribal women were allegedly abducted, gang-raped and murdered in Manipur on the same day when the horrifying video of two women being paraded naked by a mob of men, was reportedly filmed. According to reports, the two women who worked at a carwash in Imphal were raped and murdered on May 4, same day when two other women were stripped naked and paraded on roads on the other side of the north-eastern state.

The two victims, aged 21 and 24, were residents of Kangpokpi district of Manipur and used to work at a carwash facility in state capital Imphal, India Today reported. On the fateful day of May 4, they were allegedly abducted from their workplace by a mob, gangraped and then killed, the report said.

According to the report, the mother of one of the victims lodged a complaint on May 5 at the Saikul Police Station, but the cops registered the FIR after nearly two weeks on May 16.

No sexual assault or murder charges in FIR

Meanwhile, according to news agency PTI, the case registered by Manipur Police in the case does not contain any section pertaining to sexual assault on the duo and rather charges of robbery, mischief and tresspass have only been registered.

Police said a zero FIR was registered on May 16 based on a complaint by the mother of one of the victims at Saikul police station in Kangpopki district, 35 km away from the site of the incident, PTI reported.

Citing the mother’s complaint, the police said that on May 4, her daughter and her friend were brutally murdered after being gangraped and tortured by a mob of unknown people, numbering 100 to 200, and allegedly belonging to the “majority community”, the report said.

They said that the the two girls were working at a car wash outlet and residing at a rented accommodation at Konung Mamang in Imphal East.

However, no sexual assault or murder charges are included in the FIR.

The charges filed in the Saikul police station include 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups), 397 and 398 (robbery or attempt to commit robbery or dacoity when armed with deadly weapon), 427 (mischief), 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house), 448 (trespass), 34 (common intent) of the Indian Penal Code and section 25(1C) of the Arms Act (possessing prohibited weapons).

According to the India Today report, a mob stormed the rented house of the two victims on May 4 and allegedly raped and killed them.

Bodies still in Imphal morgue

Their bodies, which are yet to be handed over to the family, are believed to be kept in a morgue at a hospital in Imphal valley where her family cannot visit because of ethnic clashes in the state since May 3, the PTI report said.

Quoting police officials on the condition on anonymity, the PTI report said that since it was a zero FIR, other sections can be added once investigation of the case is taken up by the Porompat police station.

A police station registers a zero FIR when it receives a complaint regarding a crime that has occurred outside its jurisdiction.

Manipur violence

Violence-torn Manipur seethed again after a disconcerting video emerged on July 19 showing two women, reportedly belonging to the Kuki-Zo tribe, being paraded naked on the road by a group of men. The purported video was reportedly shot on May 4 and one of the women was allegedly gang-raped in a nearby paddy field.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic clashes since May 3 between majority the Meiteis, concentrated in Imphal valley, and the Kukis, occupying the hills. Over 160 people have been killed in the violence so far.

(With PTI inputs)

