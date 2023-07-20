Home

News

India

Manipur Horror: Smriti Irani Dials CM Biren Singh After Old Video Of Women Being Paraded Naked Emerges

Manipur Horror: Smriti Irani Dials CM Biren Singh After Old Video Of Women Being Paraded Naked Emerges

Tension mounted in the hills of Manipur after a May 4 video surfaced on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a few men from the other side.

Manipur Horror: Smriti Irani Dials CM Biren Singh After Old Video Of Women Being Paraded Naked Emerges

New Delhi: Hours after a video emerged from Manipur showing two Kuki women being paraded naked by a mob, Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said that she has spoken to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh. The alleged incident took place on May 4 in Kangpokpi district, a day after violence broke out in the north-east state. Irani termed the incident “condemnable and downright inhuman”.

Trending Now

In a tweet on Thursday night, the Union minister said, “The horrific video of sexual assault of two women emanating from Manipur is condemnable and downright inhuman. Spoke to CM N Biren Singh ji who has informed me that investigation is currently underway and assured that no effort will be spared to bring perpetrators to justice.”

You may like to read

Tension mounted in the hills of Manipur after a May 4 video surfaced on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a few men from the other side. The video was doing the rounds on the eve of a planned protest march announced by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) on Thursday to highlight their plight.

Police said a case of abduction, gang rape and murder has been registered at Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district against unknown armed miscreants. In a statement, they said an all-out effort is on to arrest the culprits at the earliest.

According to a spokesperson of ITLF, the “despicable scene, which happened on May 4 in Kangpokpi district, shows men constantly molesting the helpless women, who cry and plead with their captors.

Meanwhile, the government is likely to take action against Twitter over the horrific viral video. The government is likely to act against Twitter over the circulation of videos that “could lead to problems in law and order”, which are not permitted under law, sources told NDTV.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES