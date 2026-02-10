Home

Manipur Violence: Fresh violence erupts in Ukrul district after armed groups set houses on fire, curfew imposed

In view of the volatile law and order situation in the District, the Manipur government suspended the internet services for 5 days since there is apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, posts and video messages

Imphal: Fresh violence erupted in Manipur’s Ukhrul district on Tuesday morning after armed groups reportedly set houses on fire. In view of the volatile law and order situation in the District, the Manipur government suspended the internet services for 5 days since there is apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, posts and video messages inciting the passions of the public which might have serious repercussions on the law-and-order situation in the state.

“The State Government, after reviewing the prevailing law and order situation and its possible co-relation with the general operation of internet services, decided to order for temporary suspension/curbing of internet/data services including services through Broadband, VPN and VSAT in the whole revenue jurisdiction of Ukhrul District for 5(five) day as preventive and precautionary measure,” the official statement reads.

The fresh firing and arson in the Litan Sareikhong area comes a day after two Tangkhul Naga organisations restricted the movement of Kukis in Ukhrul and Kamjong districts.

“Armed men set ablaze abandoned houses and fired several rounds of bullets at Litan Sareikhong. The situation remains tense, and security forces are trying to bring the situation under control,” a police officer said.

Here are some of the key details:

Locals, who fled their residences, confronted security forces for their alleged failure to stop firing in the area.

A video clip that went viral on social media shows thick smoke engulfing the hill area.

Hundreds of Kuki and Tangkhul Naga villagers, mostly women, children and elderly persons, have been fleeing the Litan Sareikhong

Neighbouring Kuki villages for the last two days to safe places in Kangpokpi and Ukhrul districts, another official said.

Manipur minister Govindas Konthoujam had on Monday said at least 21 houses had been burnt and the situation remained tense.

He also said additional security forces were deployed in the area to control the situation.

Meanwhile, two drivers, who were stranded at Lamlai Chingphei Kuki village under the Litan Police Station limits after their trucks broke down, were rescued on Monday, another police officer said.

Two Tangkhul Naga organisations, Katho Long and Katho Katamnao Long, have banned the movement of Kukis in Ukhrul and the adjoining Kamjong district.

