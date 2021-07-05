Imphal: Marking a new breakthrough for Indian Railways, a direct passenger train from Assam’s Silchar railway station to Vaingaichunpao in Manipur’s Tamenglong district, which is about 11 km from Jiribam in the hill district, was successfully completed recently. Lauding the trial run, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh called it a ”historic moment” for Indian Railways as it was the first time a direct connecting route to Manipur’s Vaingaichunpao railway station has been established. Taking to Twitter, the chief minister wrote, “Historic moment for Manipur as the first trial run of a passenger train from Silchar to Vaingaichunpao in Tamenglong was successfully conducted on Friday. The people of Manipur are immensely grateful to PM Narendra Modi Ji for the transformation brought under his leadership.” CM Singh also shared a video of the train’s trial run along with his tweet. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Railways to Restore Delhi-Mumbai August Kranti Rajdhani Express From July 3

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Dr. Jitendra Singh also shared the news on his Twitter handle and wrote, " Historic moment! Manipur makes its debut on the Rail Map of India. Trial run of first passengers train from Silchar to Vaingaichunpao in Tamenglong was successfully conducted."

Trial run of first passengers train from Silchar to Vaingaichunpao in Tamenglong was successfully conducted. #TransformingNortheast pic.twitter.com/galfkuFBHg — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) July 3, 2021

During the trial run, the Rajdhani Express passenger train made a brief stop at Jiribam railway station, where railways officials along with local residents honoured the train and hoisted the national flag, followed by the national anthem. Among Indian Railways officials, North East Frontier (NF) Railway senior public relations officer Nripen Bhattacharya, and CDO Silchar, Abdul Hakim, were present along with others. Speaking to the media, NF Railway senior PRO Bhattacharya reportedly said that the broad gauge train service was extended up to Vaingaichunpao railway station and the passenger train service from Vaingaichunpao to Silchar will start soon.

This passenger train is expected to benefit Manipur residents as it will link the state directly to Assam’s Silchar town and will allow locals to travel anywhere in the country with ease. Meanwhile, the Vaingaichunpao-Imphal railway line is also under construction, reported a local media house. Once completed, it will be the longest railway tunnel near Imphal, it added.

CLAIM and FACT CHECK About Manipur’s First Passenger Train

Even though Union Minister Jitendra Singh and CM Biren Singh called it the debut trial run of Manipur’s first passenger train, there was no mention of it by Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal. This raised speculations and following this India Today has reported that the first broad gauge passenger train in Manipur between Jiribam and Silchar was flagged off by the PM in 2016.

Speaking to the IndiaToday team, Subhanan Chanda, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of the NFR, said, “It was a mere trial run of a local passenger train between Vaingaichunpao and Silchar. The first broad gauge passenger train in Manipur between Jiribam and Silchar was flagged off by the PM in 2016. Later, it was extended till Vaingaichunpao.”

“We were just checking the track with this trial run since train services were closed for Covid and there is a plan to reintroduce the service. So there is nothing new in it,” he added.