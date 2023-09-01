Manipur: Kuki Songwriter Among Five Killed In Fresh Clashes, ITLF Calls For Emergency Shutdown In Churachandpur District

Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) declared an “emergency shutdown” with immediate effect in Churachandpur district, citing the attacks at Lonphai, Khousabung, Kangvai and Sugnu areas.

Imphal: At least five persons, including a tribal song composer and a Village Defence Volunteer, were killed and 20 others injured in Manipur’s Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts during the past three days while gunfights between Kukis and Meiteis were still on till Thursday night. According to reports, two persons died in Meitei-majority Bishnupur district while three died in adjoining Kuki-Zo-dominated Churachandpur district on Thursday, raising questions about the security arrangements in place to contain the violence.

Paokam Kipgen of Churachandpur, and Pausawndam Vaiphei of Kangvai were killed on Thursday, while music composer L.S. Mangboi Lhungdim, 42, resident of Churachandpur, who composed the song “I Gam Hilou Ham (Is this not our land?)” died a day earlier. His songs became a rallying cry for tribal unity.

Firing was continuing in the foothills of Bishnupur and adjoining areas in Churachandpur district till late Thursday evening, after a fresh gunfight between two rival ethnic groups started early morning. The death toll in the incessant firing exchanges was six to seven in three days but officials were yet to confirm it. Two persons, who sustained splinter injuries during firing in Manipur’s Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts, succumbed to their wounds on Thursday.

Police said that a youth, who sustained splinter injuries on his head from a bomb blast on Wednesday, died while he was being shifted to Guwahati hospital for medical treatment via Mizoram. Another injured person of Wednesday’s firing died on Thursday in Churachandpur district hospital, where he was undergoing treatment, a police official said.

A defence source told IANS that women-led groups in Meitei-dominated Bishnupur have been stopping additional security forces from reaching the areas where the two groups have engaged in an intense gunfight since the early hours of August 29.

A Manipur Police statement said that it is being circulated in various social media that Lonphai, Khousabung, Kangvai and Sugnu areas are under attack, and clarified that there has been no such incidents at Kangvai and Sugnu. However, exchange of fire did occur at Lonphai, and Khousabung. Security forces deployed in the area responded and subsequently, the firing subsided.

The situation is tense but under control, it said.

A separate police statement said that during the search operations, 20 bombs, three looted arms, 20 different types of ammunition, and 30 grams of gunpowder were recovered from Churachandpur.

CM Biren Singh calls for unity among civil society organisations

CM N Biren Singh called for unity among civil society organisations in the state to help the Centre and the BJP-led state government overcome the challenges in restoring peace through dialogue. “There are too many organisations. We are at a very crucial stage now. Both the central and the state governments are confused about whom to talk to. We will go with the public and never work against the interest of the people,” Singh said at an event in Imphal. He maintained that the ethnic violence raging for almost four months was “not a communal clash but a creation of demographic imbalance due to the influx of illegal immigrants”.”The state will do everything possible to protect the state from any disintegration,” Biren Singh said.

ITLF declares emergency shutdown

The organisation termed the spate of attacks “a ploy to derail political talks between tribal groups in ceasefire and the central government”.

