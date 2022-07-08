Imphal: At least one person died, and 10 others were critically injured in a fresh landslide in southern Manipur’s Churachandpur district on Friday. Giving details to NDTV, officials said body parts of some unidentified people were recovered on Friday, nine days after the devastating landslide at a railway construction site in another district where 49 bodies were recovered.Also Read - Manipur Landslide: Death Toll Rises to 42, Search Operation Continues Amid Rains With 20 Still Missing

The Churachandpur district administration earlier in the day said a 49-year-old woman was killed and 10 others including five women were seriously injured when a passenger vehicle with 12 persons on board came under the debris of a landslide on Friday. Also Read - Manipur Landslide: Rescue Ops Continue For 4th Day In Row; Search On For 34 Missing, Death Toll Touches 29

As per the updates, the landslide happened at the Tipaimukh road along the National Highway 150 between the Santing and Saihuan villages, around 80 km from the district headquarters. Soon after the incident, the injured were shifted to the hospital for treatment. Also Read - Manipur: Another Landslide Hits Tragedy Site at Noney, Rescue Operations Underway | 10 Points

In the meantime, 12 people including Territorial Army soldiers are still missing at Tupul in Noney district after the June 30 landslides.

Till now, 49 bodies, including 32 of Territorial Army soldiers and the remaining of local people and railway workers, have been recovered and search operations are underway in the inclement weather to find out the rest missing people.