Imphal, Manipur: At a time when authorities in Manipur are deploying more teams in Tupul to augment the search and rescue operations, another landslide has hit near the tragedy site on Saturday morning. For the unversed, a massive landslide occurred on Wednesday night at the Territorial Army Camp near the Tupul yard railway construction site. Efforts have been intensified by the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, Territorial Army and the central and state disaster forces, to rescue those still stuck beneath the debris. Earlier in the day, it was reported that the toll rose to 24 with 38 people still missing.

#WATCH | Another landslide hits near the tragedy site at Noney, Manipur. Details awaited. (Video source: Manipur Mountaineering and Tracking Association) pic.twitter.com/Bf4gq0Sj7L — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2022

Manipur Landslide: Here’s Your 10-Point Cheatsheet to This Big Story

Bodies of 18 Territorial Army personnel and six civilians were recovered.

The bodies of 14 personnel, including a junior commissioned officer, were sent to their hometowns by two IAF aircraft and an Army helicopter.

