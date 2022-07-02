Imphal, Manipur: At a time when authorities in Manipur are deploying more teams in Tupul to augment the search and rescue operations, another landslide has hit near the tragedy site on Saturday morning. For the unversed, a massive landslide occurred on Wednesday night at the Territorial Army Camp near the Tupul yard railway construction site. Efforts have been intensified by the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, Territorial Army and the central and state disaster forces, to rescue those still stuck beneath the debris. Earlier in the day, it was reported that the toll rose to 24 with 38 people still missing.Also Read - Manipur Landslide: 20 Dead, CM N Biren Calls It The Worst Incident in History of State

Also Read - Manipur Landslide: 14 Dead & Over 55 Missing As Rescue Operations Continue At Train Project Site, PM Assures All Support

Manipur Landslide: Here’s Your 10-Point Cheatsheet to This Big Story

  • Bodies of 18 Territorial Army personnel and six civilians were recovered.
  • The bodies of 14 personnel, including a junior commissioned officer, were sent to their hometowns by two IAF aircraft and an Army helicopter.

Also Read - Massive Landslide in Tupul Rly Construction Camp in Manipur; 7 Dead, 45 Still Missing

  • Through-Wall Radar is being successfully used, and a search and rescue dog is being employed to assist”, a defence spokesperson in Guwahati said.
  • So far, 13 Territorial Army personnel and five civilians have been safely rescued.
  • Search for 12 missing Territorial Army personnel and 26 civilians underway.
  • Full military honours were given to the deceased personnel at Imphal before sending the bodies to their destinations.
  • Chief Minister N Biren Singh who visited the site on Friday described the tragedy as “worst incident in the history of the state”, ANI reported.
  • He said that the rescue operations have been disrupted as the soil at the site was loose, making it difficult for heavy machinery to operate.
  • The Chief Minister has announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the dead and Rs 50,000 for the injured.
  • The landslide also obstructed the course of the Ijei river which flows through Tamenglong and Noney districts.As the situation is still unfolding, the Deputy Commissioner has warned the general public, especially children, against going near the river.