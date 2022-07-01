Imphal: At least 14 people have died, while several are still feared trapped inside the debris after a massive landslide hit the 107 Territorial Army (TA) camp in Noney district of Manipur early Thursday morning. According to DGP P Doungel, 23 people were brought out of the debris out of which 14 were found dead, ANI reported. ”Not confirmed how many are buried but as of now 60 people including villagers, army & railway personnel, labourers are buried,” DGP P Doungel added.Also Read - Massive Landslide in Tupul Rly Construction Camp in Manipur; 7 Dead, 45 Still Missing

Meanwhile, troops of Indian Army Assam Rifles and Territorial Army continued the rescue operations to save the landslide-hit throughout the day in the general area of Tupul railway station, Noney district, Manipur in spite of inclement weather. Teams of Indian railways, civil administration, NDRF, SDRF and locals of Noney District are also actively contributing in the search, an official statement read.

#UPDATE Noney, Manipur | 23 people were brought out from debris of which 14 dead. More are being searched. Not confirmed how many are buried but as of now 60 people including villagers, army & railway personnel, labourers (buried): DGP P Doungel (30.06) https://t.co/xTIYrRVP4I pic.twitter.com/4d8jbVZGHy — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2022 Relentless search operations will continue during the night. Engineering equipment including dozers has been pressed into service for creating access to the incident site and to help in the rescue efforts. The civil administration has cautioned civilians living in downstream areas of the river to take precautions and evacuate due to the likelihood of breach in the dam created on the river by the landslide. GOC in C Eastern Command, Lt Gen RP Kalita and GOC Spear Corps, Lt Gen RC Tiwari moved to the incident site and took stock of the rescue efforts. Chief Minister of Manipur Biren Singh also visited the incident site, for first-hand inputs on the rescue operations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday also reviewed the situation with Chief Minister N Biren Singh and assured full possible support from the central government. “Spoke to Manipur CM Shri NBirenSinghJi and reviewed the situation due to a tragic landslide. Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for the safety of all those affected. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon,” PM Modi tweeted. Spoke to Manipur CM Shri @NBirenSingh Ji and reviewed the situation due to a tragic landslide. Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for the safety of all those affected. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 30, 2022 The incident took place on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday near the company location of 107 Territorial Army of Indian Army deployed near Tupul Railway Station in Noney district for protection of the under-construction railway line from Jiribam to Imphal.