New Delhi: The rescue operations continued for fourth day in a row on Sunday after a massive landslide hit the Tupul railway construction camp, in Noney district of Manipur. Search is underway for 34 people who went missing after a massive landslide hit the Tupul yard railway construction camp on the night of June 29. Officials said “inclement weather” is affecting the search operations. The death toll in the landslide climbed to 29 after eight more bodies were recovered from under the debris.Also Read - Manipur Landslide: 20 Dead, CM N Biren Calls It The Worst Incident in History of State
Manipur landslide | Top developments
- Out of the eight bodies recovered on Saturday, five are of Territorial Army personnel and one of an employee of a construction company. The two others are yet to be identified. Eight bodies were found on Thursday and 13 on Friday, an official said.
- The defence personnel were there to provide security to the construction site. He said that altogether 34 people, including 14 employees of two construction companies, five villagers and three of the railways, are still missing, new agency PTI reported.
- Eighteen people were rescued from the site on Thursday. The search started at 4 am and rescue teams have been advised to proceed with caution. Rainfall since early Saturday morning has hampered the operations, the officials said.
- Over 470 personnel, including those of the NDRF, SDRF, state police, the Assam Rifles and local volunteers, have been deployed in the search operation. Over 30 excavators are being used to clear the debris which blocked the Ijai river, forming dam-like storage and threatening the people living nearby. Earth-movers have been brought in to remove the debris, and create a channel to allow the flow of water from there, officials said.
- A defence spokesperson at Guwahati said, Through-Wall Radar is being successfully used. A search and rescue dog is also being employed to assist. Such radars are used for the detection and location of static and moving targets, especially human beings behind walls.
- The spokesperson said that bodies of 14 defence personnel, including a junior commissioned officer, were sent to their hometowns. Full military honours were given to the deceased personnel at Imphal before sending the bodies to their destinations.