New Delhi: The rescue operations continued for fourth day in a row on Sunday after a massive landslide hit the Tupul railway construction camp, in Noney district of Manipur. Search is underway for 34 people who went missing after a massive landslide hit the Tupul yard railway construction camp on the night of June 29. Officials said “inclement weather” is affecting the search operations. The death toll in the landslide climbed to 29 after eight more bodies were recovered from under the debris.Also Read - Manipur Landslide: 20 Dead, CM N Biren Calls It The Worst Incident in History of State

Manipur landslide | Top developments