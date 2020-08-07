Manipur Lockdown News: Amid a rise in coronavirus cases, and a controversy over whether community transmission is already in effect in the state, the Manipur government on Thursday extended the lockdown in the northeastern state till August 15. Also Read - Community Transmission in Manipur? 'Already Started', Claims Assembly Speaker Y Khemchand Singh

The decision to this effect was taken at a cabinet meeting in state capital Imphal on Thursday as cases emerged during the lockdown period of those without any recent travel history. Also Read - Manipur to go Under Complete Lockdown For 14 Days From Tomorrow, Essential Services Allowed | Check Details Here

During the extended lockdown, home delivery of essential items will be allowed while local retail shops can open from 8 AM-12 PM. Wholesale shops, meanwhile, can open on all days, except Sunday, from 10 AM-3 PM so that retailers can replenish their stocks. Also Read - Manipur Extends Lockdown Till July 15, Allows Inter-district Bus Services With Preventive Guidelines

Only those vehicles that are responding to medical emergency and those transporting goods will be allowed to ply on roads. Health-related institutions, essential service providers, truck repair shops and dhabas on highways are allowed to open.

Banks can function at 30% strength and ATMs will operate.

Earlier, on July 23, Manipur entered a 14-day lockdown, which ended on August 5.

Manipur has thus far reported a total of 3,217 cases of COVID-19. This includes 1,905 recoveries, 1,304 active cases and eight deaths.