Imphal: The Biren Singh-led Manipur government on Monday gave certain relaxations from the 10-day curfew imposed in the state from July 18. As cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 rise in Manipur, the state government earlier decided to impose a total curfew for 10 days starting from July 18. “There is a need to take stringent measures to break the chain of transmission. Therefore, the State government has decided to declare a total curfew from July 18, 2021, for ten days,” the health department said.Also Read - Goa Extends Statewide Curfew Till July 26, With Same Restrictions and Relaxations
Disaster Management Authority, hereby also allows the following additional activities: Also Read - Haryana Issues Fresh Lockdown Guidelines with More Relaxations, Check Full Details Inside
Also Read - Training Session For Doctors, Paramedical Staff: How Karnataka Preparing To Address COVID 3rd Wave
- Post Office with minimal staff for urgent office work and delivery.
- Vety & AH / Dairy – for collection and home delivery of milk and feeding of animals and birds in government farms.
- e-Commerce delivery.
- Banking and ATM services as per earlier order i.e. (a) Banking services with limited staff on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 A.M to 2:30 PM for urgent Government and non-government transactions only (6) ATM services including refilling of cash in ATMs.
- CAF & PD – minimum staff/personnel of CAF & PD and FCI.
- Forest Department – continuation of tree plantations and also a movement for feeding animals in the Zoo and National Park.
- Officials and workers of road projects taken up by NHIDCL.
- Officials and workers of road projects taken up by Asian Development Bank.
- Officials and workers of Railway Projects in the State.