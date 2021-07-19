Imphal: The Biren Singh-led Manipur government on Monday gave certain relaxations from the 10-day curfew imposed in the state from July 18. As cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 rise in Manipur, the state government earlier decided to impose a total curfew for 10 days starting from July 18. “There is a need to take stringent measures to break the chain of transmission. Therefore, the State government has decided to declare a total curfew from July 18, 2021, for ten days,” the health department said.Also Read - Goa Extends Statewide Curfew Till July 26, With Same Restrictions and Relaxations

Disaster Management Authority, hereby also allows the following additional activities:

  1. Post Office with minimal staff for urgent office work and delivery.
  2. Vety & AH / Dairy – for collection and home delivery of milk and feeding of animals and birds in government farms.
  3. e-Commerce delivery.
  4. Banking and ATM services as per earlier order i.e. (a) Banking services with limited staff on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 A.M to 2:30 PM for urgent Government and non-government transactions only (6) ATM services including refilling of cash in ATMs.
  5. CAF & PD – minimum staff/personnel of CAF & PD and FCI.
  6. Forest Department – continuation of tree plantations and also a movement for feeding animals in the Zoo and National Park.
  7. Officials and workers of road projects taken up by NHIDCL.
  8. Officials and workers of road projects taken up by Asian Development Bank.
  9. Officials and workers of Railway Projects in the State.
