‘Manipur me Hindustan ki Hatya..,’ Rahul Gandhi Attacks Centre During No-Confidence Motion Debate

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi spoke in no-confidence motion debate in Lok Sabha and thanked Speaker for reinstating his membership.

Rahul Gandhi speaks during no-confidence motion debate in Lok Sabha.

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday came down heavily on the BJP during the no-confidence motion debate and said ‘inki rajneeti ne Manipur me Hindustan ki hatya ki hai (they have killed India in Manipur). Saying that a few days back, he went to Manipur, Rahul Gandhi said PM Modi has not visited Manipur yet, not even to this day, because for him Manipur is not India.

They killed India in Manipur, Says Rahul

“They killed India in Manipur. Not just Manipur but they killed India. Their politics has not killed Manipur, but it has killed India in Manipur. They have murdered India in Manipur,” Rahul Gandhi said.

#WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "They killed India in Manipur. Not just Manipur but they killed India. Their politics has not killed Manipur, but it has killed India in Manipur. They have murdered India in Manipur." pic.twitter.com/u0ROyHpNRL — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2023

He said the Indian Army can restore peace in Manipur in one day but the Central government not using its services. “Manipur doesn’t exist anymore as the government has divided it into two parts,” he said.

Kiren Rijiju Counters Rahul Gandhi

While Rahul was still speaking, BJP MPs started raising slogans in the House and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said Rahul Gandhi should apologise.” Congress party is responsible for the militancy in Northeast. They killed northeast,” the union minister said.

Rahul also came heavily on PM Modi on the ongoing Manipur violence and said, “I went to Manipur. PM Modi did not go there even once. For PM Modi, Manipur is not a part of Hindustan. PM has divided Manipur into two parts.”

However, he thanked Lok Sabha Speak Om Birla and said, “Speaker Sir, first of all, I would like to thank you for reinstating me as an MP of the Lok Sabha. When I spoke the last time, perhaps I caused you trouble because I focussed on Adani – maybe your senior leader was pained…That pain might have had an impact on you as well. I apologise to you for that. But I spoke the truth. Today, my friends in BJP need not be scared because my speech today is not on Adani.”

Rahul on Bharat Jodo Yatra

Rahul also spoke on his Bharat Jodo Yatra and said, “Initially, when I started (the Yatra), I had in my mind that walking 25 km is no big deal if I can run 10 km every day. Today, when I look at that – it was arrogance. I had arrogance in my heart at that time. But India erases arrogance, erases it in a second. So, within 2-3 days, my knees started hurting, it was an old injury. In the first few days, the wolf became an ant.

Smriti Irani Slams Rahul

Countering Rahul Gandhi’s Manipur remarks, Union Minister Smriti Irani in the Lok Sabha said, “Manipur is not divided. It is a part of India. It can never be divided.”

“He talked of Bharat Mata’s death and Congress leaders clapped. You are not INDIA for India is not corrupt. India doesn’t believe in dynasty. Corruption Quit India, Dynasty Quit India,” Smriti Irani added.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi had on Tuesday started the debate after the Congress party tabled the motion of no confidence in the Lower House on Tuesday. The Congress said that it was forced to move the motion against the Centre in order to break PM Narendra Modi’s “maun vrat” (vow of silence) on Manipur.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

