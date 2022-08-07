New Delhi: Mobile data services have been suspended in Manipur for five days as the situation remained tense after a vehicle was set ablaze by 3-4 men at Phougakchao Ikhang which created “communal tension” in the state.Also Read - Rajasthan: Section 144 Imposed in Hanumangarh, Internet Suspended | 10 Points

The mobile data services suspension order was issued by Special Secretary (Home) H Gyan Prakash. According to the order, some anti-social elements are using social media to transmit hate speeches inciting the passions of the public.

The decision came following a report by the Superintendent of Police of Bishnupur district that a vehicle was set ablaze by 3-4 men at Phougakchao Ikhang on Saturday evening. The crime has created communal tension, the order said.

Tense situation in Manipur: Top points