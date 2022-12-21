Manipur: Several School Students Dead as Bus Carrying Them on Study Tour Meets With Accident in Noney

Manipur Noney Bus Accident LIVE:Initial reports suggested that two buses carrying students of Thambalnu Higher Secondary School, Yaripok were heading towards Khoupum on a study tour when the mishap happened.

Imphal/Manipur: Several students were killed after a bus in which they were travelling in met with an accident in Manipur’s Noney District on Wednesday. Initial reports suggested that two buses carrying students of Thambalnu Higher Secondary School, Yaripok were heading towards Khoupum on a study tour when the mishap happened.

While the official death toll is yet to be ascertained, reports said that 15 students are feared to be dead and several critically injured. CNN-News 18 reported that the accident took place along the Bishnupur – Khoupum Road near Longsai Tubung village.

Deeply saddened to hear about the accident of a bus carrying school children at the Old Cachar Road today. SDRF, Medical team and MLAs have rushed to the site to coordinate the rescue operation. Praying for the safety of everyone in the bus.@PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/whbIsNCSxO — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) December 21, 2022

