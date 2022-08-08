Imphal/Manipur: Two national highways continue to be blocked in Manipur as All Tribal Students’ Union Manipur (ATSUM) intensified its protest demanding more autonomy for the hill districts, thus hitting supplies coming from Assam. Several trucks coming from Assam were stranded on the Imphal-Dimapur highway (NH-2) and Imphal-Jiribam highway (NH-39) as protesters blocked the roads with boulders, besides burning tyres.Also Read - Mobile Data Services Suspended In Manipur, Section 144 Imposed In Two Districts: Top Points

Mobile Internet Suspended, Section 144 Imposed

The government has also suspended mobile data services for 5 days to avoid any untoward incidents.

Issuing an order, the Manipur government’s home department stated that some anti-elements are using social media extensively for the transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages inciting the public’s passions.

“Social media had also become a handy tool for rumour mongers and was being used to incite the general public which might have serious repercussions for the law and order situation. There was an imminent danger of loss of life, damage to public and private property, and widespread disturbance to public tranquillity and communal harmony as a result of inflammatory materials and false rumours”, said the order.

Besides, the administration has imposed Section 144 CrPC in the Churachandpur and Bishnupur districts for the next two months.

What Are The Protesters Demanding?

The ATSUM was demanding the tabling of the Manipur (Hill Areas) Autonomous District Council (Amendment) Bill 2021 in the Monsoon session of the assembly for greater financial and administrative autonomy of the hill region to ensure development at par with the valley areas of the state.

However, the N Biren Singh-led BJP government of the state introduced the Manipur (hill areas) district council 6th and 7th amendment bills on Tuesday, which the protesters claimed was not in line with their demands.

ATSUM was observing a total shutdown in the tribal-dominated hill of Kangpokpi and Senapati since Tuesday after the new amendments were introduced unannounced. Schools, colleges, shops and business establishments were closed because of the shutdown, while passenger buses stayed off the roads. The shutdown ended on Friday morning, following which the "economic blockades" began, affecting supplies to the Meitei-dominated Imphal valley region.