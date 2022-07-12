Imphal: The Biren Singh-led Manipur government on Tuesday issued an order for closure of schools with immediate effect as Covid-19 cases rise sharply in the state. H Gyan Prakash, commissioner Education department, said in an order that there has been a recent increase in an “absolute” number of COVID-19 cases and the test positivity ratio is over 15 per cent.Also Read - West Bengal Covid Update: 9 Districts Register Above 10 Per Cent Covid Positivity Rate

“In consideration for the health safety of children, all the schools (government/government aided/ private schools/ schools affiliated to CBSE) located in the state shall be closed for conduct of classes with immediate effect and shall remain closed till July 24 in public interest,” the order stated. Also Read - North East Witnesses Surge in Covid-19 Cases Again

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh also took to Twitter and wrote, “With the increasing number of Covid-19 positive cases in the state in the past few days, the Government of Manipur have directed all schools of the state to remain closed till the 24th of this month.”

On Tuesday, 59 persons, including 26 men and 33 women, tested positive. With this, the cumulative number of positive cases stands at 1,37,543. There has been no death in the past 24 hours.