Omicron Scare: Amid the rising covid cases in the country, the Biren Singh-led Manipur government on Wednesday imposed night curfew from 9 pm to 4 am in the state. According to the order released by the government all music concerts, thabal chongba (folk dance), celebratory feasts, large gathering of people in areas or indoor halls will be banned.

To recall, a 48-year-old returnee from Tanzania on Monday tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Manipur, making him the first patient of the strain in the northeastern state, the Directorate of Health Services said.

The resident of Imphal West district recently returned from the African country via Delhi, it said. The man tested positive for COVID-19 on the eighth day of his return to India, and his sample, which was sent to the Institute of Bioresources and Sustainable Development in Imphal for whole-genome sequencing, was found to be infected with the Omicron strain, the directorate said.

The order issued by the government also adds that wearing of face masks in public places, gatherings and crowded areas is a critical Covid appropriate behavious and it should be strictly enforced and violators to be penalised.

“This order is in continuation of the order of even number dated 27.12.2021 and shall remain in force till 31.01.2022,” the order said.