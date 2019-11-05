New Delhi: Five police personnel and a civilian were severely injured on Tuesday after an explosion rocked Thangal Bazaar area of Imphal, the capital city of Manipur.

The six wounded – including an ASI of police, a sub-inspector, two assistant sub-inspectors, and a rifleman – were taken nearby hospital. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation is underway.

Manipur: 4 policemen and 1 civilian injured in an IED (Improvised explosive device) blast at Thangal Bazar in Imphal. Injured have been taken to hospital. pic.twitter.com/MEg2jCdA2A — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2019

The blast caused by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) took place outside Shani Mandir in Thangal Bazaar area at around 9:30 AM. The person or the reason behind the explosion has not been identified yet.

Although the blast radius appeared to be limited to a small area, the persons injured may have been standing close to the object. Several vehicles were also damaged in the explosion.

This is the second blast in the last four days. On November 2, an IED triggered blast happened at Teliphat area in Imphal East district injuring three BSF soldiers.