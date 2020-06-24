New Delhi: The nine rebel MLAs of Manipur, who brought the state BJP government to the brink of collapse, have been flown to Delhi on Tuesday, for urgent discussions with BJP senior leaders here. Also Read - 'We've Seen Who Got The Majority': Manipur CM's Swipe at Congress After BJP Wins Lone Rajya Sabha Seat

Numbers did not look too good for the Chief Minister Biren Singh-led BJP government in the northeastern state after four MLAs of the Congress government in Meghalaya managed to sway the Manipur MLAs to their side.

The defected BJP leaders, along with Meghalaya CM and NPP chief Conrad Sangma, were moved to Delhi last evening. According to reports, Assam CM Himanta Biswas Sarma who is the chief troubleshooter for BJP in the northeast also accompanied them for discussions with senior leaders.

At the same time, a CBI probe team reached Imphal in Manipur to summon former Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh in a Rs 332-crore alleged misappropriation of funds for developmental projects between 2009 and 2017. The CBI team will question Singh and the other accused today.

Notably, the Biren Singh government in Manipur last week struck a defiant note after the BJP won the lone Rajya Sabha seat from the state, dismissing Congress’ attempt to dethrone him in a floor test.

The BJP-led government in Manipur came under crisis last Wednesday, when a total of nine MLAs supporting the government, including three from the BJP itself, withdrew their support to the government, with the BJP MLAs resigning and joining the Congress.