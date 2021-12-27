Imphal: Manipur on Monday reported the first case of Omicron variant of COVID-19, after a 48-year-old returnee from Tanzania tested positive for the strain in the northeastern state, the Directorate of Health Services said. The resident of Imphal West district recently returned from the African country via Delhi, it said.Also Read - More Curbs on Cards? BMC Calls Meeting With Health, Ward Officers Over Surge in Omicron cases

The man tested positive for COVID-19 on the eighth day of his return to India, and his sample, which was sent to the Institute of Bioresources and Sustainable Development in Imphal for whole-genome sequencing, was found to be infected with the Omicron strain, the directorate told PTI. Also Read - Goa Reports 1st Omicron Case After Minor Traveller From UK Tests Positive; National Tally Reaches 579

The patient has been placed under isolation at state-run Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences here, and he has not exhibited any severe symptoms, it said, adding that his temperature, respiratory and pulse rates are being constantly monitored. Three other family members of the Omicron patient have also tested positive for COVID-19, but their genome sequencing results are yet to come, it added. Also Read - Not a Single Omicron Patient Needed Oxygen Support, Steroids, or Ventilator. Top Delhi Doctor Talks About Treatment Pattern

Manipur reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the state’s tally to 1,25,723. The northeastern state now has 182 active cases, while 1,23,540 people have recovered from the disease so far, and 2,001 patients have succumbed to the infection to date.

Meanwhile, with addition of one more case, India’s Omicron case tally reached 580 on Monday. Among them, national capital Delhi accounts for the highest number of Omicron cases at 148, followed by Maharashtra at 141. The other Indian states that have reported Omicron cases are- Kerala (57); Gujarat (49); Rajasthan (43); Telangana (41); Tamil Nadu (34); Karnataka (31); Madhya Pradesh (9); Andhra Pradesh (6); West Bengal (6); Haryana (4); Odisha (4); Chandigarh (3); Jammu and Kashmir (3); Uttar Pradesh (2); Goa, Manipur, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh and Uttarakhand one each, respectively.’

As per Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s latest update, of the total 579 cases, 151 patients have been discharged from the hospitals.