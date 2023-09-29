Manipur: Restrictions Relaxed For General Public In Imphal West And East; Check Details Here

Fresh protests erupted in Manipur on Monday after a video showing the bodies of two students who reportedly went missing in July went viral on social media.

Imphal West: Security personnel stand guard during a protest rally by school students against the killing of two Meitei youths by suspected Kuki Zo militants, at Moirangkhom in Imphal West district, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Imphal: Imphal West and Imphal East district authorities have lifted the restrictions on the movement of people outside their residences from 5 am to 11 am on Friday. “Restriction of movement of general public outside their residences is hereby lifted for 29th September, 2023 from 5 am to 11 am for all areas of Imphal West District. This relaxation shall not include any gathering/sit-in-protest/rally etc, without obtaining approval through competent authority,” the government order from the District Magistrate’s Office of Imphal West district stated.

Fresh protests erupted in Manipur on Monday after a video showing the bodies of two students who reportedly went missing in July went viral on social media. The government responded by re-imposing the suspension of internet services for five days as a precautionary measure and announced that all schools in the state would be closed till Friday.

Earlier in the day, taking cognisance of reports about allegations of use of ‘excess force’ by security forces during the maintenance of law and order in the last few days in the Imphal area, Director General of Police Manipur Rajiv Singh on Thursday ordered to form a committee to look into the issues and asked it to submit a report at the earliest.

“There have been various reports/allegations of the use of excess force by the Security forces during the maintenance of law and order situations in the last few days in the Imphal area. To verify such complaints/allegations, a committee is being formed to look into the issues and submit the report at the earliest,” read the order issued by the Director General Of Police Manipur on Thursday.The Committee will be headed by K Jayanta Singh, Inspector General of Police (Administration), Manipur and assisted by Th Sanatomba Singh, AAIG(Adm).

Manipur has been witnessing violence since May 3, following the protests against the High Court’s order asking the state government to consider the inclusion of the Meitei community in the category of Scheduled Tribes (ST).

