Manipur Lockdown News: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus, the Manipur government on Wednesday announced complete shutdown in the state from Thursday at 2 PM. The state will be under total lockdown for 14 days.

The development comes as the coronavirus tally in the state crossed the 2,000-mark, with the detection of 90 new cases on Tuesday. The 90 new cases pushed the COVID-19 tally to 2,015 of which 631 are active cases.

Nearly 64 people recovered from COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the total number of recovered persons to 1,384. The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state is 68.68 per cent.

Manipur to go under complete lockdown for 14 days, starting 2 pm tomorrow. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/1L9hYskgqn — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2020

Meanwhile, the District Magistrate of Thoubal, Bandana Devi imposed curfew in the entire district to prohibit movement of people to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The DM also declared three areas of Thoubal district as containment zones to prevent the spread of the virus and also to facilitate intensive contact tracing and house to house surveillance and testing of primary contacts.

The containment zones are Thoubal Khunou, Moijing Gram Panchayat areas and Heirok Part III.

Earlier, the DM had ordered all the main markets of Thoubal district Lilong Bazar, Ushoipokpi Bazar, Waithou Bazar, Babu Bazar, Mina Bazar, Thoubal Bazar, Yairipok Bazar and Nungphou Bazar be closed to control the spread of COVID-19 in the district.