Imphal, Manipur: At least six people were killed and several others feared missing after a massive landslide hit Tupul railway constrution camp in Manipur’s Noney district. The incident took place on Wednesday night, however, the identities of those killed in the incident are yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, rescue operations by the Indian Army and Assam Rifles are underway. Issuing an advisory, Noney Deputy Commissioner Haulianlal Guite said the landslide occurred at the Tupul Yard Railway construction camp, which also obstructed the course of the Ijei river, which flows through Tamenglong and Noney districts, creating a dam-like storage condition. As the situation is still unfolding, the Deputy Commissioner warned the general public, especially children, against going near the river.



A massive landslide in Tupul where the railway line was being constructed

Unfortunate incident but sadly we will not know about it because it is the back of beyond for many of us

We lost soldiers from Railway TA at Nonei

The most scenic region with warm hearted loving people. pic.twitter.com/79Fjaos9Jn — Col (Dr) DPK Pillay, Shaurya Chakra Retd (@dpkpillay12) June 30, 2022

7 bodies have been recovered so far. Rescued people being shifted to hospital.

Around 45 persons are still missing, said Solomon L Fimate, SDO of Noney district

CM Manipur in constant touch for rescue operation. 19 people already rescued, being treated at Noney Army Medical unit. Evacuation of critically injured in progress. Bad weather&fresh landslides affecting Rescue operations: NF Railway CPRO

Massive landslide triggered by incessant rains caused damage to Tupul station building of ongoing Jiribam – Imphal new line project. Landslide also stuck the track formation, camps of construction workers. Rescue operations in progress: NF Railway CPRO

If reports are to be believed, 53 people are untraceable.

Bodies of 5 martyrs have been recovered so far.

Territorial Army deployed at Tupul, #Manipur came under massive #landslide last night. Around 53 persons untraceable, Bodies of 5 martyrs recovered so far, rescue operation continues.👇 God save our brave soldiers🙏#IndianArmy pic.twitter.com/IFOvgGg1jb — Rakesh Arora (@Rakesh14_Arora) June 30, 2022

Residents are advised to avoid the NH 37(Imphal-jiri highway).

13 individuals have been rescued so far, the PRO Defence Wing said.

“A total of13 individuals have been rescued. The injured individuals are being treated at the Noney Army Medical unit. Evacuation of the critically injured personnel is in progress,” ANI quoted officials as saying.

The injured are undergoing treatment at Noney Army Medical unit.

Evacuation of the critically injured personnel is underway.

Called an emergency meeting to assess the situation of the landslide in Tupul today. The search and rescue operation is already underway. Let’s keep them in our prayers today. Ambulances along with doctors have also been dispatched to assist in the operation. pic.twitter.com/JZLLPsIZou — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) June 30, 2022

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh held an emergency meeting.

“Called an emergency meeting to assess the situation of the landslide in Tupul today. The search and rescue operation is already underway. Let’s keep them in our prayers today. Ambulances along with doctors have also been dispatched to assist in the operation,” he said in a tweet.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that he spoke to the Manipur chief minister to take stock of the situation.

He informed that one NDRF team has joined the rescue operation, while two more teams are on the way.

Spoke to CM Shri @NBirenSingh and Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw in the wake of a landslide near the Tupul railway station in Manipur. Rescue operations are in full swing. A team of NDRF has already reached the spot and joined the rescue operations. 2 more teams are on their way to Tupul. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 30, 2022