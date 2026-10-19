Manipur unrest: 2 killed in fresh clashes, police use tear gas as locals place bodies outside CM Khemchand Singh’s residence

Angry residents brought the bodies of two people killed in a suspected militant attack to Imphal and left them outside the gate of the Manipur CM’s residence on Monday.

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Manipur unrest: 2 killed in fresh clashes, police use tear gas as locals place bodies outside CM Khemchand Singh’s residence | Image: X

Manipur Unrest: Fresh unrest has erupted in Manipur after two men were killed in suspected attacks by militants in Imphal East and Kangpokpi districts on Monday. Angry residents brought the bodies to the Chief Minister’s bungalow in Imphal and left them outside the main gate. Security personnel used tear gas to disperse the crowd. Angry residents brought the bodies to CM residence to protest against the violence and killings in the state since May 2023.

Two Meitei Men Allegedly Killed By Kuki Militants In Forest

Tensions erupted after two men belonging to Meitei community were allegedly killed by Kuki militants early on Monday. As per news agency PTI, the men were attacked while collecting firewood in the forest. Four others sustained bullet injuries as militants allegedly opened fire on them while they were collecting firewood at the border of Imphal East and Kangpokpi districts.

The deceased have been identified as 35-year-old Arubam Ronil and 51-year-old Lairenlakpam Inaobi.

As per reports, three persons are missing after the incident that took place in Khongbal Sunurok Uyok in Kangpokpi, Imphal East. According to officials, a total of 16 people had gone to the forest area on the hills early morning to collect firewood when they were ambushed.

It was not immediately known whether Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh was present at the residence during the protest.

Police Used Tear Gas To Disperse Protesters

Security personnel deployed at the CM’s residence fired several rounds of tear gas shells to disperse angry protesters. Police took the bodies to the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS).

One Dead, Four Injured In Clashes

On Saturday, a 36-year-old man was also killed and four others sustained injuries in a gunfight between two groups in Chassad, Kamjong district. The groups belonged to Kuki and Naga communities, HT reported.

Village head, identified as Thangjahou Haokip, and four other villagers were injured in the fresh violence. Assam Rifles personnel rescued the villagers and took them to hospital in Chassad. One person succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

15 Kuki Houses Torched in Kamjong, Civilians Flee To Forests, Army Camp

On Sunday, at least 15 houses of Kuki people were torched in a hill village in Kamjong district. Several civilians fled to forest areas and the army camp to save their lives.

According to news agency PTI, a Kuki man was killed and four others were injured when suspected militants opened fire at the village.