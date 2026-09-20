Manipur Unrest: Violent protests rock Kangpokpi district over detention of six villagers, security beefed up

The protesters claimed that security forces detained six villagers from Kholen without providing any explanation. Located near the Naga-dominated village of Chawangkining in the district, Kholen had recently been targeted in an attack by armed miscreants.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/manipur-unrest-imphal-kangpokpi-yumnam-khemchand-singh-biren-okram-ibobi-kuki-meitei-congress-bjp-ilp-8527838/ Copy

New Delhi: Manipur witnessed another round of violent protests after a section of people from the Kuki community protested in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district over the alleged detention of six villagers by security forces. According to the officials, the protests continued from 10 pm on Saturday to around midnight in Motbung and other nearby areas, during which the agitators burnt tyres on the roads and pelted stones at government vehicles.

The agitators claimed that the six villagers from Kholen were detained by security forces without giving any reason. Kholen, located close to the Naga-dominated Chawangkining village in the district, had recently come under attack by armed miscreants.

Security forces fired several rounds of tear gas shells to disperse the protesters, who also dug portions of the National Highway-2 (Imphal to Dimapur) at Motbung by using heavy construction equipment to prevent movement of vehicles of security forces, the officials said.

A few agitators suffered injuries during the demonstrations and have been admitted to a local hospital, they said. A senior official said the detained village volunteers were subsequently released by the security forces, following which the protests ended.

The situation is under control now, he added.

Manipur government failed to maintain law and order, says former CM Ibobi

Manipur Congress president Okram Ibobi Singh accused the state government of failing to exercise its constitutional responsibility of maintaining law and order. Speaking at a programme organised to welcome new members into the party, Singh said that though law and order is a state subject under the Constitution, the Manipur government failed to discharge its duties.

The three-time chief minister said that after violence broke out in May 2023, the Centre should have given the state government two or three months to contain the situation.

“When the state government failed to restore normalcy during the initial months, other means to restore peace should have been adopted,” Singh said, alleging that the Centre had also failed to make adequate efforts to bring the situation under control.

President’s rule was imposed in February 2025 following the resignation of then chief minister N Biren Singh amid prolonged ethnic violence in the state. It was subsequently lifted in February 2026 after a new government was formed.

Singh’s remarks came days after six people, including four women, were killed in separate incidents allegedly involving armed men in Tamenglong and Noney districts, in a fresh spate of violence in the state.

“There is no shame in both the state and central governments. Time has come to teach both a lesson as they have divided the communities in the state,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)