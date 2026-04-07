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Manipur unrest: Internet shut in 5 districts, curfew imposed, 2 children killed in deadly rocket attack

Manipur unrest: Internet shut in 5 districts, curfew imposed, 2 children killed in deadly ‘rocket attack’

The government of Manipur ordered a temporary suspension of internet and mobile data services in five districts after unrest over the death of two kids.

Manipur unrest: Internet shut in 5 districts, curfew imposed, 2 children killed in deadly ‘rocket attack’

Manipur Unrest: The Manipur government has imposed a temporary suspension of internet and mobile data services for three days in five districts after unrest over the death of two children. Massive protests erupted in several parts of the Northeastern state over the death of two minor kids, one was an infant and the other was a five-year-old, in a suspected rocket attack on a house in Bishnupur district on Tuesday.

The Government of Manipur has ordered a temporary suspension of internet and mobile data services in Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching and Bishnupur districts for 3 days with immediate effect in view of the prevailing law and order situation. pic.twitter.com/0oPDlqAPp7 — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2026

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