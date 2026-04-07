  • Home
  • News
  • Manipur unrest: Internet shut in 5 districts, curfew imposed, 2 children killed in deadly rocket attack

Manipur unrest: Internet shut in 5 districts, curfew imposed, 2 children killed in deadly ‘rocket attack’

The government of Manipur ordered a temporary suspension of internet and mobile data services in five districts after unrest over the death of two kids.

Published date india.com Published: April 7, 2026 2:59 PM IST
email india.com By Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com
Manipur unrest: Internet shut in 5 districts, curfew imposed, 2 children killed in deadly ‘rocket attack’
Manipur unrest: Internet shut in 5 districts, curfew imposed, 2 children killed in deadly ‘rocket attack’

Manipur Unrest: The Manipur government has imposed a temporary suspension of internet and mobile data services for three days in five districts after unrest over the death of two children. Massive protests erupted in several parts of the Northeastern state over the death of two minor kids, one was an infant and the other was a five-year-old, in a suspected rocket attack on a house in Bishnupur district on Tuesday.

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com, where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs Joy Pillai a ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.