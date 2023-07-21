Home

Manipur Video: Could’ve Been Prevented By Centre’s Timely Intervention, Says Irom Sharmila

Sharmila demanded that the accused who perpetrated that appalling act of sexual violence against the women in the viral clip must be handed a life sentence without provision for parole.

File Photo

New Delhi: Human rights activist Irom Sharmila on Friday claimed that the atrocious act of two women being paraded naked by a mob in Manipur would not have happened if the Central government had intervened “at the right time.”

Speaking to NDTV, the human rights champion known for her 16-year long fast-unto-death against alleged rights violations by the Army in Manipur and revoking of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from the state, said she felt “sorry and sad” about the carnage that has ripped across Manipur since May 3.

Reacting to the horrific sexual violence video which surfaced on June 19, Sharmila said she felt “numb and disturbed” by the incident, stressing that the despicable act isn’t about any particular community but an inhuman incident, no matter who is on the receiving end.

NCW knew about Manipur video: Report

The National Commission for Women (NCW) reportedly knew about sexual violence against women in Manipur for over a month, including the shocking video, a report said on Friday.

Citing a complaint filed with NCW which mentioned three cases of sexual abuse against women in Manipur, including the horrific video which has triggered nationwide outrage, India Today reported that the women’s panel allegedly knew about these cases as far back as June 12 when the complaint was filed.

Responding to the allegations of inaction, NCW chief Rekha Sharma claimed that the women’s panel received several complaints of that nature in the month of June and forwarded them to the state govt. However, the Manipur government did not take any action, she claimed.

Sharma said she reached out to the state authorities in Manipur, thrice in three months, to inquire about reports of violence against women in the north-eastern state, but did not receive any response. She also claimed that the NCW did not receive any report of the disturbing video showing women being paraded naked.

Violence-torn Manipur seethed again after a disconcerting video emerged on July 19 showing two women, reportedly belonging to the Kuki-Zo tribe, being paraded naked on the road by a group of men. The purported video was reportedly shot on May 4 and one of the women was allegedly gang-raped in a nearby paddy field.

The video triggered massive nationwide outrage, including from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who promised tough action against the guilty. Four people have been arrested by police, including the main accused Heradas, who is seen wearing a green shirt in the viral video. On Friday, a mob torched Heradas’s house.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic clashes since May 3 between majority the Meiteis, concentrated in Imphal valley, and the Kukis, occupying the hills. Over 160 people have been killed in the violence so far.

