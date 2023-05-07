Home

Manipur Violence: 23,000 Civilians Rescued, Curfew Partially Relaxed In Churachandpur | 10 Updates

Life started coming back to normalcy under the watchful eyes of army drones and helicopters deployed for aerial reconnaissance as curfew was relaxed on Sunday in parts of Manipur

Imphal: Life started coming back to normalcy under the watchful eyes of army drones and helicopters deployed for aerial reconnaissance as curfew was relaxed on Sunday in parts of Manipur that witnessed bloody ethnic rioting over the last few days.

People were seen coming out in large numbers to buy food, medicines and other essential commodities during the curfew relaxation period from 7 am to 10 am in riot-affected Churachandpur town.

Manipur Violence: Here Are Top 10 Updates

A defence statement said that 23,000 civilians from all communities have been rescued so far and were moved to military garrisons. Chief Minister N Biren Singh said peace committees will be formed in every assembly constituency to ensure that peace initiatives are implemented at the grassroots level. The Government of Manipur will partially relax the curfew from 7:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Sunday to allow people to buy essential items. Manipur governor Sushri Anusuiya Uikey appealed to the people in the state to maintain brotherhood and dispel the feeling of fear and insecurity The past 24 hours witnessed a significant enhancing surveillance effort through aerial surveillance, movement of UAVs and redeployment of army helicopters within Imphal Valley CM Singh chaired an all-party meeting over the prevailing situation in the violence-hit state N Biren Singh conducted a meeting with the representatives of the ‘Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI)’ in the wake of the violence in the State A batch of pleas has been filed in the Supreme Court on the Manipur situation including one by a ruling BJP MLA challenging the high court order on the issue of Scheduled Tribe status to the Meitei community. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said students from the state currently stuck in riot-hit Manipur will be first shifted to Assam from where a special flight will be arranged to bring them back home. Requesting the warring groups in Manipur to maintain peace, Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said the Central government was ready for talks and settle the issue.

