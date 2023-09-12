Manipur Violence: 3 Tribals Belonging To Kuki-Zo Community Shot Dead In Kangpopki District

Manipur has been witnessing frequent clashes between the majority Meitei community and tribal Kukis since May 3 and more than 160 people have lost their lives so far.

File Photo (ANI)

Imphal: Three tribals belonging to the Kuki-Zo community were shot dead on Tuesday morning allegedly by militants of banned terror groups in Kangpopki district in Manipur. Manipur has been witnessing frequent clashes between the majority Meitei community and tribal Kukis since May 3 and more than 160 people have lost their lives so far.

Trending Now

According to reports, the assailants came in a vehicle and attacked the villagers between the Ireng and Karam areas located in the bordering areas of Imphal West and Kangpopki districts. This village is located in the hills and is dominated by the tribal people.

You may like to read

A day earlier, combined security forces recovered nine looted arms, two locally made guns, 10 different types of ammunition, and a large quantities of explosives from Manipur’s Churachandpur, Imphal East and Thoubal districts.

Manipur Police said that the situation in different parts of the state was more or less normal except some sporadic incidents. However, movement of a large number of goods-laden vehicles along the Imphal-Jiribam National Highway (NH-37) with essential items have been ensured, police officials said.

In the sporadic ethnic violence that has gripped Manipur since May 3 this year, over 160 people have been killed so far while hundreds others have been injured.

The violence had broken out when a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal valley, while tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES