Manipur Violence: 3 ‘Village Volunteers’ Shot Dead, 5 Injured In Shootout With Unidentified Gunmen

Manipur has been ravaged by frequent incidents of violence that have rocked the north-eastern state since clashes first broke out in May this year.

File Photo (ANI)

Imphal: In a fresh incident of violence in conflict-torn Manipur, at least three “village volunteers” died while five others were injured in a shootout with “unidentified gunmen” in Bishnupur village of the northeastern state, officials said on Sunday.

According to the police, a gunfight ensued between the “village volunteers” guarding the Khoijumantabi village in a makeshift bunker on late Saturday night, news agency PTI reported. They said that that at least three villagers were shot dead and five others sustained injuries in the exchange of fire which lasted for several hours.

The injured were rushed to a hospital in state capital Imphal where some of them are stated to be in critical condition, the police said. The bodies of two of the deceased were recovered initially while the third one was found later, they said.

Following the incident, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh arrived at the spot to take stock of the situation and interacted with the locals.

Manipur has been ravaged by frequent incidents of violence that have rocked the north-eastern state since clashes first broke out in May this year.

On Thursday, a man was killed while several others were wounded after armed rioters opened unprovoked fire towards Haraothel village in Kangpokpi district.

Later that day, a raucous mob hit the streets at Khwairanband Bazaar in the heart of the Manipur capital Imphal, placed the slain man’s body in a traditional coffin and tried to march towards Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s official residence before being intercepted the police.

An office of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office also came under attack in the skirmish.

Earlier, on June 24, unidentified persons burned down a private godown belonging to Manipur consumer and food affairs minister L Susindro at Chingarel in Imphal East district. The mob also tried to set ablaze the BJP leader’s house and another property at Khurai in the same district on Friday but the bid was foiled due to timely intervention from the police.

The Manipur Violence

Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Violent demonstrations erupted in Torbung area of Churachandpur district on May 3 during a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ called by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) to protest the demand of non-tribal Meiteis, who dominate the Imphal Valley, for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Thousands hit the streets and participated in the solidarity march which soon turned violent as clashes erupted between tribals and non-tribals in the area, and soon spread to other districts.

Following the clashes, the Indian Army was called in to quell the raging violence even as the state governor authorized shoot-at-sight orders subject to extreme circumstances.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals – Nagas and Kukis – constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

(With PTI inputs)

