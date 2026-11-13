Manipur Violence: 4 Nagas Killed in Suspected Militant Ambush in Ukhrul

The attack took place when the victims were travelling towards Imphal along NH-202.

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The attack took place when the victims were travelling towards Imphal along NH-202. | image: X

Manipur Violence: In the latest escalation of violence, at least four members of the Naga community were shot dead in an ambush on Friday in Manipur’s Ukhrul district. The incident took place when the victims were travelling towards Imphal. Armed men ambushed their vehicles along NH-202 in New Heaven village and started firing at them. The deceased were identified as Kapangkhui RS and Haoleila RS of Shangshak village, while August Ngalung and Khanmila Keishing belonged to Tashar village.