Manipur Violence: 4 Nagas Killed in Suspected Militant Ambush in Ukhrul

The attack took place when the victims were travelling towards Imphal along NH-202.

Edited by: Joy Pillai
Published: November 13, 2026, 6:53 PM IST
manipur violence
The attack took place when the victims were travelling towards Imphal along NH-202. | image: X

Manipur Violence: In the latest escalation of violence, at least four members of the Naga community were shot dead in an ambush on Friday in Manipur’s Ukhrul district. The incident took place when the victims were travelling towards Imphal. Armed men ambushed their vehicles along NH-202 in New Heaven village and started firing at them. The deceased were identified as Kapangkhui RS and Haoleila RS of Shangshak village, while August Ngalung and Khanmila Keishing belonged to Tashar village.

Read more: Manipur Unrest: Normal life hit in Kangpokpi for 2nd consecutive day as bandh observed over youths' killing

Related News

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.