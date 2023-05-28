Home

News

India

Manipur Violence: 40 Insurgents Shot Dead, Says Chief Minister; Amit Shah To Visit State Tomorrow

Manipur Violence: 40 Insurgents Shot Dead, Says Chief Minister; Amit Shah To Visit State Tomorrow

Home Minister Amit Shah has appealed to both the Meiteis and the Kukis to maintain calm and peace, and work for bringing normalcy.

Manipur Violence: 40 Insurgents Shot Dead, Says Chief Minister; Amit Shah To Visit State Tomorrow

Imphal: The state of Manipur has been witnessing violence for past several weeks now. The internet services are also down for over 25 days. According to the reports, the continuing ethnic violence between the Meiteis, who live in and around Imphal valley, and the Kuki tribe, who are settled in the hills, over the Meiteis’ demand to be included under the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category has claimed over 70 lives since clashed started on May 3.

On Sunday, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that nearly 40 armed militants involved in torching houses and firing at civilians have been killed by security forces since they began an operation to bring peace to the north eastern state beset by ethnic rioting.

You may like to read

Singh’s comments came in the backdrop of fresh clashes breaking out between armed groups and security forces at over half a dozen places across Manipur on Sunday.

Trending Now

Manipur Violence: Here are the latest updates:

Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Manipur tomorrow.

Amit Shah has appealed to both the Meiteis and the Kukis to maintain calm and peace, and work for bringing normalcy.

Army chief General Manoj Pande went to Manipur on Saturday on a two-day visit to review the security situation.

On Sunday, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that nearly 40 armed militants involved in torching houses and firing at civilians have been killed

Singh said that there had been cases of armed militants firing at civilians with AK-47s, M-16 and sniper rifles. These militants were targeted by security forces in counter-attacks.

The CM appealed to the public not to hinder the movement of security personnel and urged them to have “faith in the government and support the security forces.”.

CM Biren Singh said many Kuki militants involved in killing civilians and destroying property and torching houses have been captured by the Jat regiment.

The house of BJP MLA Khwairakpam Raghumani Singh at Uripok in Imphal West was vandalised and his two vehicles have been set on fire, a top security official told PTI.

New roadblocks have also sprung up in many areas manned by women which have delayed army columns on patrol.

There was also an unconfirmed report of arms being looted from Kakching police station by a Meitei group, the official said.

Ethnic clashes which have claimed over 75 lives first broke out in Manipur after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The violence was preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations. Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribal Nagas and Kukis constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

Around 140 columns of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles, comprising over 10,000 personnel, besides those from other paramilitary forces had to be deployed to bring back normalcy in the Northeastern state.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES